Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today. PHOTOS
Ukrainian Air Force showed wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles that were shot down by air defense on March 9.
It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Facebook page of Air Force Command.
On the night of March 9, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy launched 81 missiles of various types, including X-101/X-555, X-22, Kalibr cruise missiles, X-31P and X-59 guided missiles, S-300 guided missiles, and 6 X-47 Kinzhal missiles. In addition, there were 8 launches of Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password