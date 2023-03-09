ENG
Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Air Force showed wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles that were shot down by air defense on March 9.

Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today 01
Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today 02
Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today 03
Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today 04

Wreckage of Russian Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces today 05

On the night of March 9, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy launched 81 missiles of various types, including X-101/X-555, X-22, Kalibr cruise missiles, X-31P and X-59 guided missiles, S-300 guided missiles, and 6 X-47 Kinzhal missiles. In addition, there were 8 launches of Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

