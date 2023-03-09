ENG
Ukrainian soldiers in half-heartedly besieged Bakhmut found a 1917 edition of Kobzar among rubble from a destroyed house. The book will be sent for restoration. PHOTOS

Today, on Taras Shevchenko’s birthday, Ukrainian soldiers in the partially besieged city of Bakhmut found a 1917 edition of Kobzar among ruins of a destroyed house. This book will be sent for restoration.

It was informed on Facebook by a Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Today, on Kobzar's birthday, Ukrainian soldiers in partially besieged Bakhmut found a copy of Kobzar among the rubble of a destroyed house, picked it up carefully and noticed that it was a rare book, published in 1917. The soldiers, members of the Sokil public organization, decided to send the book for restoration because it needed to be renewed. Unfortunately, the owner of the book is unknown, but the rare book will not be lost," the journalist said.

