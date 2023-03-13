Consequences of enemy shelling of dormitory in Sumy region: 1 person died, 2 were injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of March 13, 2023, the Russian military from the territory of the Russian Federation fired at a dormitory of one of the lyceums in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the shelling, an employee of the educational institution was killed, and 2 more civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message says.

After the consequences of the shelling are properly recorded and the evidence is recovered, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SSU Office in the Sumy region.

