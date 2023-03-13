Serviceman of Russian army was detained in village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region, - National Police. PHOTO

In the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, the police detained a serviceman of the Russian army.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the police of the Kharkiv region.

On March 13, during patrolling of the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, a special police battalion unit from the combined unit of the State Police in Luhansk region detained a 42-year-old man.

During the check, it turned out that he is a serviceman of the 27th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, a resident of the Moscow region. The detainee said that after the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kupiansk region, he hid in abandoned buildings in the district.

In order to find out all the circumstances of the Russian serviceman's stay on the territory of Ukraine, he was taken to the Kupiansk Police Department.