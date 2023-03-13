In Britain, Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits were trained in trench warfare by instructors from Australia. PHOTOS

Recruits of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the guidance of Australian Army instructors have completed trench warfare training as part of their basic military training in the UK.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of AFU General Staff in Facebook.

It is noted that the training introduced the recruits to the intricacies of creating a protective position, defense and attack.

"Trench training focuses on building a trench system under fatigue, along with coordinating reconnaissance of enemy positions and offensive patrols. This involves digging and working in pairs within the location of their individual trench. We disturb them sporadically throughout the night to increase their fatigue levels and to simulate situations they may see in the coming weeks.





The training is realistic and demanding - it simulates a high-stress, high-stakes environment in which students must be able to operate effectively," said one of the Australian military instructors.

