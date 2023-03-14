ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9076 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 753 9

Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The Russian military began to strengthen along the Mariupol-Donetsk road in the Hranitne area and near the viaduct.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers began to fortify themselves along the Mariupol-Donetsk road in the area of Hranitne village and near the viaduct connecting the roads from Donetsk to Berdiansk and Mariupol. They are digging trenches intensively. With handles.

"There is no panic now in the Donetsk direction," he wrote.

Watch more: High-rise buildings were demolished in Mariupol, where more than 200 people died under rubble, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko 01
Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko 02
Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko 03
Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko 04

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) Mariupol (1150) highway (13) Petro Andriuschenko (259)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 