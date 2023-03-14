Occupiers are fortifying themselves along Mariupol-Donetsk road in area of village of Hranite, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The Russian military began to strengthen along the Mariupol-Donetsk road in the Hranitne area and near the viaduct.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers began to fortify themselves along the Mariupol-Donetsk road in the area of Hranitne village and near the viaduct connecting the roads from Donetsk to Berdiansk and Mariupol. They are digging trenches intensively. With handles.

"There is no panic now in the Donetsk direction," he wrote.

