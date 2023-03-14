ENG
Russians hit center of Kramatorsk, 1 person died, 3 civilians were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the morning, hitting an apartment building.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Donbas.

Ihor Yeskov, the head of the press service of the Kramatorsk Executive Committee, said that the Russians struck at around 8:30 a.m. An apartment building was hit.

So far, it is known about one injured person. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site.

The network also publishes photos from the site of the shelling.

"At least three civilians were injured as a result of the morning shelling of Kramatorsk. The Russians hit the center of the city with a rocket. According to operational information, six high-rise buildings were damaged," the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said later.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, four injured people were recovered from the rubble. One victim died in the hospital, three more citizens received qualified medical assistance.

