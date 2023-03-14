"Ukroboronprom" started producing 125-mm projectiles for tank guns, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

Ukroboronprom started producing 125-mm projectiles for tank guns. This is already the second ammunition, the production of which the enterprises of the Concern launched in close partnership with a NATO country abroad.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"On the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the first batch of 125-mm shells for T-64, T-72, and T-80 tanks, with which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the invaders, has already been delivered," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense noted that for the first time since independence, Ukraine launched its own production of ammunition: 82 mm and 120 mm mortar mines, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds, and now 125 mm tank shells.

"For security reasons, production has been moved outside the country, but our people participate in the creation of ammunition: designers, technologists, turners, foundries, etc.," the ministry added.

