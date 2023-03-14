Ukrainian volunteer soldiers are fighting for our country every day and will certainly win: Zelensky awarded them. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian volunteers fight for the state every day.

The President said this during the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Telegram channel of the Head of State.

"Ukrainian voluntary soldiers fight every day for our country, fight in Ukraine, fight on the front line. In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our National Guard. In the ranks of our Security Forces," Zelensky said.

The President noted that Ukrainian volunteers teach, rescue, treat, volunteer, and will certainly win.

"On February 24, the 14th year, the struggle for freedom for Ukraine in the 20th century, the liberation battles of earlier times - all this will be crowned with the victory of Ukraine, which we are bringing closer every day. Glory to our soldiers! Glory to all of you, glory to Ukrainian volunteers," Zelensky said.

As reported, every year on March 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer. The commemorative date was established by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2017 to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.