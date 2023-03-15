Last day, Ruscists killed one civilian in Donetsk region, 16 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Civilians in the Donetsk region continue to suffer due to enemy shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia is killing civilians! On March 14, the Russians killed 1 resident in the Donetsk region - in Kramatorsk. Another 16 people in the region were injured. At the moment, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha. Every war criminal will be punished!" - the message reads.







See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS