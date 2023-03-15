Day in Donetsk region: rocket attack on Kramatorsk, 8 high-rise buildings were damaged in Kurakhove. PHOTOS

The day before, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk - 1 person died, 9 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As noted, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged in Prechystivka in the Volnovaha direction, under fire from Vuhledar and Novoukrainka.

"In the Donetsk direction, there was a lot of noise at night in the Kurakhove district - in Kurakhove, 8 high-rise buildings, 8 private houses, and a transformer substation were damaged, in Dachne, the buildings of an agricultural enterprise were damaged. Artillery shelling was recorded in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, and Zoriane. In Halytsynivka, a school was damaged," the message says.

In the Horlivka direction, it is known about 2 more damaged high-rise buildings and 1 private house - no information about the victims was received. The outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk districts came under fire. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, 8 houses were damaged; 1 more house was damaged in Aleksandro-Shultyne. In the Soledar district, intense shelling continued in Orihovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka, and Vasiukivka.

According to Kyrylenko, 1 person was injured in the Lysychansk direction and 1 house was damaged in Kolodiazi in the Lyman district. During the day, there were numerous shellings of Serebrianka in the Siversk districts - without casualties.

