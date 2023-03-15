Agent of FSS of Russian Federation, who was preparing terrorist attacks against Ukrainian pilots and special forces, was detained in Kharkiv, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv, who was involved in the preparation of terrorist attacks against servicemen of the Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

According to the Security Service, he followed Ukrainian defenders - tried to establish the places of their temporary deployment and residence, as well as the routes of movement in their own cars.

"In the "zone of special attention" of the enemy agent were military pilots, commanders of special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and employees of the Security Service. The facts of covert photo and video recording of the surrounding area of the bases of the Ukrainian defenders and their vehicles were documented.

Counter-intelligence officers of the SSU detained the attacker while trying to transfer intelligence information to the aggressor. At the same time, near one of the houses where Ukrainian servicemen live, an enemy cache of explosives, which the enemy planned to use to commit terrorist attacks, was discovered," the report said.

According to the investigation, the person involved is a local resident who was recruited in November last year by a staff member of the FSS operative group in the Belgorod Region, A. P. Salitsev.

"It was established that assistance in the contacts of the Kharkiv resident with the Russian special services was provided by his relative living in the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition to monitoring Ukrainian defenders, the attacker performed hostile tasks to identify disguised enterprises of the defense and industrial complex of Ukraine. The occupiers needed the coordinates of strategic objects to carry out targeted missile strikes on the city. To communicate with the FSS, their agent used anonymous messengers, and the transfer of intelligence was accompanied by media files linked to the area," the Service added.

The perpetrator was notified of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

