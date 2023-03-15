On front page of New York Times is photo of border guard saying goodbye to his family in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

The photo of border guard Oleksandr’s farewell to his family at the station in Kramatorsk made it to the front page of the New York Times newspaper.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The SBS said that Yana and her daughter said goodbye to her beloved husband Oleksandr at the Kramatorsk railway station. The family of border guards, like hundreds of other families, was separated by the war. Two men approached them near the train and introduced themselves as journalists from the New York Times. They offered to take a photo. Later, the couple saw their photo from correspondent Daniel Beregulak on the front page of the American publication.

"We say goodbye, but we promise to return with victory and continue a happy life!" - quotes the words of the border guard in the New York Times.

