Two people died, 5 were wounded as result of Russian shelling of Marhanets. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of March 15, the Russian army shelled Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Telegram channel of the Marhanets City Council.
"High-rise buildings, private residential buildings, commercial buildings were damaged. Also, a fire broke out in one of the buildings. Rescuers are extinguishing it. Power lines and gas pipes were cut. The data is still being verified. In one of the yards, a projectile hit a children's playground," the message says.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of Dniprovska RMA, specifies that 7 multi-story buildings and 4 private houses were damaged.
According to preliminary information, two women - 62 and 57 years old - died, four more women and one man were injured.
