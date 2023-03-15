Soldiers of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade "landed" enemy ZALA UAV. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky Armed Forces of Ukraine "landed" an enemy UAV ZALA 421-16E2.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Оperational command "North".

The Russian drone was neutralized by the soldiers of the electronic warfare platoon of the brigade's engineering support group using the Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system.





It is noted that this UAV model is designed for aerial reconnaissance and surveillance. It is equipped with a camera and a thermal imaging module. Flight duration up to 4 hours, altitude up to 3600 m, distance up to 35 km, weight 7.5 kg, wingspan 2.8 m. It is designed as a flying wing and can operate in normal and silent mode.

