Day in Donetsk region: intense fire from Tornado-S and "Uragan" on Kostiantynivka, shelling of districts, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders do not stop shelling populated areas of the Donetsk region. Last day, 12 districts were under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"During the day, the Russians fired intensively at Kostiantynivka: they shelled the city with Tornado-S and Uragans. 6 people were injured, a school, 5 high-rise buildings, 20 private houses, and 11 civilian cars were damaged. Also, a Ukrainian woman from the Pokrovsk district was hit by Tornado, no one was injured," the report says.

At night, the Rashists fired at the Epiphany. Fortunately, there were no casualties. One person was injured in the Kurakhove district in Hostre as a result of the shelling. A private house was damaged in Zoriane of Mariinka district.

As a result of a rocket attack on Komyshivka, a residential building was damaged, but no one was injured. One person was injured in Illinivka. Shelling damaged 3 private houses, kindergartens, and an inclusive resource center.

"It was noisy on the outskirts of Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Soledar districts. It is known about at least 1 dead and 1 wounded civilian in Bakhmut - the city is holding its defense, despite incessant enemy attacks and shelling.

In the Lysychansk direction, 2 people were slightly injured in Zvanivka - there, private houses on three streets were damaged. Also, houses in Pereizny were damaged on the territory of the district," Kyrylenko noted.

Yesterday, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region, injured 11 more.
















