Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: more than 120 hits in two days, 1 person was injured, - police. PHOTOS

On March 14 and 15, Russian invaders made 126 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Huliaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Zatyshsha, Charivne, Chervone, Temyrivka, Shcherbaki, Zaporizhzhia, Novoivanivka, Bilohiria, Stepove, Kushuhum, Malokaterinivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Pavlivka, Kamianske came under enemy fire.

As a result of the shelling, the invading troops partially destroyed the homes of local residents. Their roofs and facades were cut off, windows and doors were broken, and the surrounding area and cars were damaged.

After the armed attack, a 53-year-old resident of the village of Kamianske went to the hospital with a shrapnel injury to his lower limb. The man was injured while hiding from shelling on the territory of his home.

