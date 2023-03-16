Russians shelled Kostyantynivka twice: 6 people wounded, including foreign volunteer. PHOTOS
On March 16, Russians fired twice at Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with Uragan rocket launchers. As a result, 6 people were wounded, including a foreign volunteer.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
"This afternoon, the Russians struck the city twice with Uragan cluster munitions, wounding 6 civilians, including a foreign volunteer," the statement said.
As noted, at least 19 houses, a school and an enterprise sustained varying degrees of damage.
