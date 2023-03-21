Two enemy agents who were scouting positions of Ukrainian Air Defense Forces were detained in Odesa, - SSU. PHOTOS

Two informants of the Russian special services were exposed in Odesa. They collected intelligence on the location of units of the Defense Forces and strategically important critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is noted that the men were interested in information about the movement of convoys with military equipment, as well as the positions of the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers planned to use the received information to prepare airstrikes on the regional center.

Counter-intelligence officers of the SSU timely exposed the perpetrators and detained them for trying to pass intelligence information to the aggressor.

"According to the investigation, the enemy accomplices are two local residents, among whom is an employee of the utility company "Heat Supply of the City of Odesa". It was established that the Russian special service remotely involved them in tacit cooperation against Ukraine. They came into the enemy's field of vision because of their pro-Kremlin views, which they repeatedly expressed among those around them," the message reads.

The men contacted the occupiers through messengers. During searches of the places of residence of the accused, their mobile phones, which they used in criminal activities, were discovered.

Currently, both perpetrators have been notified of suspicion. The court chose them as a preventive measure - detention. An investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice.

