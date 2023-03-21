Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC "South". PHOTOS

At least three missiles were fired at Odesa by Russian occupants this evening. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

As informs Censor.MЕТ, it was written by Dymska.

The publication notes that this was reported by eyewitnesses. The explosions were heard in all districts of the city.

It is preliminarily known that the launches were carried out from two Russian Su-35s that took off from the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea.

Later, the media outlet emphasized that the head of the military administration of Odesa district, Yurii Kruk, reported that a civilian facility had been damaged. According to him, there are victims. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Operational Command "South" reported, that on March 21, at approximately 19:40, two X-59 air-to-ground guided missiles fired by Russian Su-35 fighters from the Black Sea were shot down over Odesa region.

One missile hit a three-story building of a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Four people were injured as a result of the missile strike.

