ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10508 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
19 245 106

Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC "South". PHOTOS

At least three missiles were fired at Odesa by Russian occupants this evening. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

As informs Censor.MЕТ, it was written by Dymska. 

The publication notes that this was reported by eyewitnesses. The explosions were heard in all districts of the city.

It is preliminarily known that the launches were carried out from two Russian Su-35s that took off from the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea.

Later, the media outlet emphasized that the head of the military administration of Odesa district, Yurii Kruk, reported that a civilian facility had been damaged. According to him, there are victims. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Read more: In evening of March 21, explosions occurred in Odesa - Mass media

Operational Command "South" reported, that on March 21, at approximately 19:40, two X-59 air-to-ground guided missiles fired by Russian Su-35 fighters from the Black Sea were shot down over Odesa region.

One missile hit a three-story building of a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Four people were injured as a result of the missile strike.

See more: Two enemy agents who were scouting positions of Ukrainian Air Defense Forces were detained in Odesa, - SSU. PHOTOS

Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC South 01
Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC South 02
Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC South 03
Odesa was attacked by X-59 missiles - 2 were shot down by air defense, one hit UOC-MP building, four people were injured - UC South 04

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Odesa (913) Ukrainian Orthodox Church (164)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 