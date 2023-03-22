In Rzhyshchev, Kyiv region, "Shahed" hit dormitories, they are looking for people under rubble, - SES. PHOTOS

As a result of the kamikaze drone attack in Rzhyshchev, the upper floors of two dormitories were destroyed. Three people died, and seven more, including a child, were hospitalized.

As Censor.NET informs, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

"On the night of March 22, in the city of Rzhyshchev, Kyiv region, as a result of an enemy attack, the 4th and 5th floors of two five-story dormitories and a three-story educational building of a professional lyceum were partially destroyed, followed by burning.

At 06:50 a.m., the fire was extinguished on an area of 330 square meters," the message reads.

As noted in the department, as of 07:00 a.m., 3 people died, 2 people were injured and 1 person was rescued. Probably, 4 people are under the rubble.

111 people and 28 units were involved at the scene. equipment, including 95 people and 20 units from the State Emergency Service. equipment, including a mobile rescue center of rapid response and 2 canine calculations. A mobile operative group is working at the scene.

The State Emergency Service added that the debris removal and search and rescue operations are ongoing.





