Production of 122-mm artillery shells abroad has been established, batch has already been shipped to AFU, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

"Ukroboronprom" in cooperation with a NATO country established the production of 122-mm artillery shells abroad.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that this is the third type of ammunition, after the 120-mm mortar mine and the 125-mm tank projectile, which is manufactured using Ukrainian technology and with the involvement of Ukrainian specialized specialists at foreign facilities.

The party has already been sent to the AFU.

"The 122 mm projectile is used by the Ukrainian artillery when working with the D-30 towed howitzers (maximum range of damage - 15,400 m) and 2C1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled guns (maximum range of damage - 15,200 m). The order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was preceded by factory tests, during which Ukroboronprom confirmed the necessary tactical and technical characteristics of the projectile: the strength of the case when fired, the stability of the equipment, the maximum range of fire, the check of compaction during firing, the completeness of the projectile burst," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the number of fragments significantly exceeds the fragmentation of the standard "Soviet" model.

See more: "Ukroboronprom" started producing 125-mm projectiles for tank guns, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO





