Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: 18 injured, including two children - City council. PHOTOS

As a result of the rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, 18 people are known to have been injured. The extent of the destruction is being clarified.

This was announced by the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, Censor.NET informs.

"Two nine-story buildings with civilians came under fire from this treacherous piece of junk. At this time, 18 victims are known (including two children aged 7 and 9). 11 adults are hospitalized (four of them are in serious condition, seven are in moderate condition). Another five people received medical assistance at the place of arrival. The children are now being taken to medical facilities," the message reads.

