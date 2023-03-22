In Kharkiv region, body of local resident who died from shelling in her own yard was exhumed. PHOTOS

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, exhumed the corpse of a 91-year-old local woman who died last year in the village of Borschova, Kharkiv district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On March 22, 2023, prosecutors, together with police investigators, exhumed the corpse of a 91-year-old local woman at the cemetery in the village of Borshcoeva, Kharkiv region. On May 18 last year, the occupiers shelled the indicated village. One of the shells fell in the yard of the woman's house and exploded. She was injured in at that time she was on the territory of her homestead. She died on the spot from the explosion of the projectile," the message reads.

Read more: Shelling of high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: One dead person is known



