There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed. PHOTOS

The body of the ninth person who died as a result of the Russian attack was found under the rubble on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational Lyceum.

This was reported by the Main Department of Emergency Situations in the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"At 12:52 a.m. on March 23, the work on clearing the debris on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational Lyceum was completed. Rescuers found the bodies of 9 dead people," the message reads.

Read more: Number of drone attack victims in Rzhyshchiv increased to 8, 4 people may be under rubble - SES

Also remind, that on the night of March 21-22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the help of the "Shaheds". Defenders of Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 21 drones. But in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, drones hit dormitories. Debris analysis lasted almost a day.































