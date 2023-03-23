ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9554 visitors online
News Photo War
6 384 23

There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed. PHOTOS

The body of the ninth person who died as a result of the Russian attack was found under the rubble on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational Lyceum.

This was reported by the Main Department of Emergency Situations in the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"At 12:52 a.m. on March 23, the work on clearing the debris on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational Lyceum was completed. Rescuers found the bodies of 9 dead people," the message reads.

Read more: Number of drone attack victims in Rzhyshchiv increased to 8, 4 people may be under rubble - SES

Also remind, that on the night of March 21-22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the help of the "Shaheds". Defenders of Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 21 drones. But in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, drones hit dormitories. Debris analysis lasted almost a day.

There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 01
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 02
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 03
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 04
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 05
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 06
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 07
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 08
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 09
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 10
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 11
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 12
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 13
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 14
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 15
There are already 9 victims of attack on Rzhyshchiv. Demolition of rubble has been completed 16

Author: 

Kyyivska region (637) victims (977) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 