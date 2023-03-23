Ukraine manages to rescue two more children from occupied territories. PHOTOS

We managed to return two more children who were in temporarily occupied territories.

"The request for children to be returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine came from a woman who had previously been in Russian captivity. Now a 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy are back in Ukraine with their families." - Censor.NЕТ quotes a statement of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

He noted that the return "was made possible as a result of cooperation between the two Ombudspersons - of Ukraine and Russia".

"Therefore, I once again call on relatives, parents, guardians, grandparents whose children are in the territory of the Russian Federation or the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to contact the Ombudsman's Office by calling the hotline: 0 800 501 720. We are working to return every Ukrainian child," the official summarized.

Read more: 465 children died in Ukraine as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation







Read more: All children were evacuated from front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region