Defense Ministry together with "Nadiya" Foundation launch telemedicine program on frontline. PHOTOS

As part of its program to record emergency care on front line, the Medical Forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces received first 18 starlinks from "Nadiya" Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation.

It is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The "System of photo and video recording of emergency assistance at the front line" is a crucial project of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at providing the most professional assistance to soldiers in cases of serious injuries. Thanks to this system, medics working in the hottest spots of the frontline will be able to stay in touch with the country's leading doctors at all stages of medical evacuation. In particular, the video communication system will help make surgical interventions more efficient, as specialists from different medical centers across the country will be able to monitor the operation and provide their advice and recommendations. In addition, the collected photo and video material can also be used to train future field medics.

"Being in constant contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we learned about this project and decided to take it under our patronage. We are now mobilizing all our capabilities to ensure its implementation as soon as possible. This is an extremely modern solution from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as telemedicine will actually operate at the front line, and the best surgeons in the country will remotely participate in surgeries for our defenders. At this stage, we are collecting the necessary equipment and today we handed over the first 18 starlinks to our military medics, which will provide field hospitals with fast, uninterrupted Internet connection for high-quality video and sound transmission," said Alla Landar, representative of the "Nadiya" Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation.





The Armed Forces of Ukraine note that the implementation of this project will not only help save more lives of Ukrainian warriors, but will also provide more optimistic forecasts for the recovery of the wounded.

The Deputy Commander of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel of the Medical Service Yurii Podolian, thanked for such important assistance for military medics.





"This is an extremely important and useful initiative, and I am glad that the "Nadiya" Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation has taken over its patronage, which means that the project will definitely be implemented as soon as possible. This is not our first charity project. Together with our partners - Denis Paramonov Charitable Foundation, Vitaly Danilov Foundation, Medirent, Industrial Company Pozhmashina LLC, and our American partners Eltech trust and Revival foundation - we provide systematic assistance to medical institutions throughout Ukraine. Today, we are sending another 50 medical monitors from our foundation to hospitals in Dnipro, Kharkiv and other regions where Ukrainian defenders are being operated on and treated. Ukrainian doctors are holding their frontline around the clock and seven days a week, and we will continue to provide them with all the necessary assistance," said Borys Todurov, Director of the Heart Institute of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, Ambassador of the "Nadiya" Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation.