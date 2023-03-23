Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: a Russian missile hit an edge of a building. A few meters to left or right and an entrance could have collapsed. PHOTOS

On March 22, Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Invaders hit a high-rise building. A missile hit an edge of building, otherwise there could have been much more destruction and casualties.

It was stated on Facebook by resident of the house Serge Chornyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We were lucky. The rocket hit the edge of the house. A few meters to the left, to the right, and the destruction would have been greater, and the entrance of the house could have fallen. There could have been many times more victims. The house still needs to be dismantled and reassembled. On the top right, the load-bearing slab came out into the street, and several more floors above are supported by this slab. Everything may collapse, we need to repair it," he said and posted a photo of the missile hit.

Read more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with rocket artillery, from launch to hit - seconds, - Air Force



