Enemy hit Kostiantynivka with S-300. Hitting point of invincibility, there are dead and wounded, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On March 24, 2023, at 01:00 a.m., the Russian army fired from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, one of the rockets hit the building at the point of invincibility, and the other - near it.

"Three women who were internally displaced persons from the city of Bakhmutu, the city of Chasiv Yar, and the village of Opytne of the Pokrovsky district died under the rubble. Two more citizens received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity," the report says.

Law enforcement officers are working on the spot.

Read more: At night, Ruscists shelled Kramatorsk, launched rocket attack on Avdiivka, there are dead and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS



















Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional Prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).