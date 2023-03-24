Night in Donetsk region: missile attack on Kostiantynivka and airstrike on Avdiivka. PHOTOS

In the middle of the night, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kostiantynivka - they aimed at the Center for Registration of Homeless Persons, where 10 people were at that time. As a result of the impact, 3 people died, 2 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the evening in the Donetsk direction, another air-missile attack took place on Avdiivka - the rockets hit a residential quarter and the vicinity of the AССP. Two 5-story buildings were damaged in Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and the village of Kostiantynivka were also shelled. At night, the Miner of the Kurakhiv community came under artillery fire - 7 high-rise buildings, a non-working hospital building, and power lines were damaged.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died in the town of Chasiv Yar, 2 houses were damaged. In the Toretsk district, 23 houses in New York, 3 two-story houses, and 1 private house in Toretsk were damaged. Isolated shelling was recorded in Orihovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka, and Vasyukivka of the Soledar district," the message reads.













Kyrylenko reminds that in just one day, the Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region and injured 5 more.