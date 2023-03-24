Attack on Kostiantynivka: number of victims has increased to 5, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Five people died as a result of a rocket hitting the Point of Invincibility in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, on the night of March 24, the city of Kostiantynivka came under rocket fire. One of the rockets hit the one-story building in which the Point of Invincibility functioned. Rescuers of the 16th State Fire and Rescue Unit arrived at the scene and began emergency rescue operations.

"During emergency rescue operations, 1 person was saved and rescuers removed the bodies of 3 dead women from the rubble. In total, 5 people died as a result of the incident, including 3 women and 2 men," the report says.

A total of 14 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were involved in the work of the State Emergency Service.







