Two Russian agents were detained, among them - design engineer of "Motor Sich", - SSU. PHOTOS

Cyber specialists of the Security Service exposed two FSS agents who were conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

As noted, at the beginning of February 2023, they were recruited by a staff member of the FSS administration in the Altai Territory. Recruitment took place through the Telegram channel, where the participants periodically published their pro-Kremlin comments.

On the instructions of the enemy, the agents scouted the locations of Ukrainian military facilities and law enforcement agencies.

The SSU documented their criminal actions in stages.

"In Zaporizhzhia, an accomplice of the enemy turned out to be a design engineer of the Motor Sich enterprise, who was collecting information about the Defense Forces in the territory of the regional center. Employees of the SSU detained the traitor while he was carrying out an intelligence mission - he was photographing the buildings of the military hospital and the prosecutor's office with reference to the area," the message reads.

Another Russian agent was detained in the suburbs of Kyiv when he tried to photograph one of the buildings of the State Emergency Service.

Intelligence information was needed by the occupiers to carry out missile attacks on Ukrainian objects and to prepare sabotage on the territory of the regions.

During the search, mobile phones with evidence of enemy missions and correspondence with the aggressor were found.

Currently, both persons involved have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court chose them as a preventive measure - detention. An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

Investigative and operational actions were carried out by SSU's employees in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office.