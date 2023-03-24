ENG
Consequences of massive shelling of Sumy region: police building was completely destroyed. PHOTOS

On March 24, 2023, occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation massively shelled border settlements of the Sumy district - Bilopole, Vorozhba, Mykolaiv, and Rychkiv with various types of weapons for an hour.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, as a result of the shelling, a civilian man was killed, 2 people were injured. The premises of the village council, 3 educational institutions, 1 kindergarten, a tractor brigade hangar, vehicles, about 10 private and 8 apartment buildings were damaged. The police building was almost completely destroyed. 1 police officer was killed, 5 were injured.

At the scene of the events, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, record the consequences of the shelling, pre-trial investigations are carried out by investigators of the SSU Office in the Sumy region.

