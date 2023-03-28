Enemy carried out air strike with guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy continues to bombard Bilopillia in the Sumy region.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russians carried out an air strike with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the shelling, a commercial building caught fire, 2 private houses, a low-pressure street gas pipeline, and a two-story multi-apartment residential building were also damaged.

1 person was injured.

"The enemy is trying to test a new tactic of shelling Ukraine on civilians," the PO notes.







Later, the press service of the Sumy RMA confirmed the attack on Bilopillia.

"Today at 04:30 a.m., 1 air strike was carried out by a guided aerial bomb on the town of Bilopillia. As a result of the shelling, an economic structure caught fire and 2 private houses were damaged, 1 civilian was hospitalized. A garage with a car, a low-pressure street gas pipeline were destroyed. As a result of the shelling, the windows of the sports hall and a two-story multi-apartment building were also damaged," the report said.

In addition, as noted, from 05:05 a.m., the Seredyna-Buda district was shelled from barrel artillery (20 shellings). Information about the consequences is being clarified.