Bombing drama theater in Mariupol was ordered by Russian colonel Atroshchenko from Zhytomyr region, - InformNapalm. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The name and details of the colonel of the Russian army, who gave the order to bomb the drama theater, maternity hospital, and children’s hospital in Mariupol, became known.

They were made public by the international intelligence community InformNapalm, Censor.NET reports. The investigators received data from hackers-activists of the Ukrainian Cyber Resistance team. They got access to the colonel's e-mail.

Serhii Valeriyovych Atroshchenko is the commander of the 75387 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, based on the outskirts of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory.

He was born on May 5, 1981, in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region. Then he lived in the Russian city of Lipetsk, then he was registered in the city of Voronezh, Leninsky prospect, building 96a, apartment 89. After that, he was registered for some time at the place of service in military unit 46451 in the village of Guards in the occupied Crimea. Phone: 79186505185, email addresses: [email protected], [email protected].

Now he rents an apartment in a luxury building 350 meters from the Sea of Azov. His address: Krasnodar Territory, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, st. Myra, building 151, quarter 2. (coordinates: 46°02'59.6″N 38°09'56.9″E).

Ukrainian hacktivists were able to obtain from Atroshchenko's e-mail "various detailed lists of pilots, information, service characteristics of officers, certificates, theoretical and practical calculations, which are interesting for intelligence."

They also gained access to the e-mail address of Lilia Atroshchenko's wife and entered into correspondence with her on behalf of one of the officers of the 960th regiment, which is headed by her husband. On behalf of the officer, Ukrainian hacktivists convinced Lilia to do a "patriotic photo session" of the wives of real officers of the regiment at the airfield in ceremonial jackets with their husbands' medals.

"This made it possible to scout targets and collect all the wives of Russian pilots and, as a result, collect additional data that is useful for further OSINT reconnaissance," the report says.

InformNapalm writes that for now, it publishes only a part of the information received, and promises further publications based on Atroshchenko's data.