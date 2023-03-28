Abuse of civilians and simulation of execution: indictment against commander of Russian army branch was sent to court. PHOTO

The investigators of the National Police sent the indictment to the court against the commander of the branch of the Russian army.

As noted, in March 2022, during the temporary occupation of Irpin, the accused, together with subordinate Russian servicemen, conducted special punitive raids to identify patriotic citizens, during which he humiliated and mocked civilians.

"In particular, during the investigation, it was established that the commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 104th Guards Airborne Assault Red Banner Regiment, together with subordinate servicemen, broke into the house where two civilians were staying. The attackers stripped them, beat them and interrogated them. As it turned out, it was a security guard and a gardener who worked on the territory of this household," the message reads.

People begged them not to touch them, assured them that they were civilians and did not take any part in hostilities. Instead, Russian servicemen took them out into the street, where they continued to beat them, knocking them to the ground. The commander of the department imitated the shooting of one of the victims, firing two rounds of shots from a machine gun, which caused him severe psychological trauma and suffering.

After mocking the local residents, the occupiers forbade them to leave the house, otherwise they threatened to shoot them. Therefore, civilians were deprived of the opportunity to move, get water and food.

The police collected the necessary evidence base. The guilt of the sergeant of the Russian army in committing a criminal offense is confirmed by the testimony of victims and witnesses and other physical evidence and materials of criminal proceedings.

For committing war crimes, a serviceman of the Russian Federation faces up to 12 years in prison.