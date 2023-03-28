SSU detained border guard who tried to "leak" FSB data on protection of northern borders of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Counter-intelligence of the Security Service together with internal and internal security officers of the State Border Guard Service exposed another Russian agent during a special operation in the Chernihiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

The agency noted that the person involved was an inspector of the Chernihiv border detachment, who had been recruited by a staff member of the FSB even before the start of the full-scale invasion.

After February 24 last year, the enemy "activated" his accomplice to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine in wartime conditions. First of all, the aggressor was interested in combat orders and a plan of measures regarding the engineering and technical arrangement of the state border within the Chernihiv region.

It was this secret information that the Russian agent had to find, photograph, and then transfer to his "curator" from the FSB via Telegram messenger.

Watch more: Border guards in Bakhmut destroyed group of Wagnerians - SBS. VIDEO

Intelligence information was needed by the occupiers to prepare and carry out a series of sabotages in the border areas in the north of Ukraine.

However, the SSU employees worked ahead of time - they exposed the traitor in a timely manner and detained him while trying to transmit information with limited access to the aggressor.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

A preventive measure was chosen for the perpetrator - detention. An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.









