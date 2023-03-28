Pentagon is developing deck of playing cards to help Ukrainian military recognize NATO weapons. PHOTOS

According to The New York Times, the US Department of Defense is developing a deck of playing cards to help the Ukrainian military recognize NATO weapons.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Babel.

According to the US Army Training and Doctrine Directorate, the idea is to help soldiers quickly identify enemy equipment and distinguish it from Western weapons on the battlefield.

The playing cards depict 52 tanks, armored personnel carriers, trucks, artillery systems, etc. The set also includes two jokers. Each card has a photo of the weapon, its name, country of manufacture, export countries, and main types of shells.

The German-made Gepard anti-aircraft system is the seven of spades. The six of clubs depicts the M142 HIMARS rocket and artillery system. The French Caesar air defense system is the two of clubs. The eight of hearts in the new deck is the Leclerc tank. France has not yet decided whether to send them to Ukraine.

The maps will be printed in April. According to officials, they will be available to U.S. and Ukrainian troops, as well as NATO armies.

The Pentagon has produced similar decks in the past to help soldiers navigate enemy weapons. Previous decks have featured Chinese, Russian, and Iranian military equipment.