Fighter pilot Denys Kyryliuk was killed while performing combat mission. PHOTOS

Major Denys Kyryliuk, a navigator of an aviation squadron, was killed while performing a combat mission.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of Ukraine.

"The deputy squadron commander, air squadron navigator Major Denys Kyryliuk was killed while performing a combat mission. He was a fighter pilot of the Air Force of Ukraine who flew more than 80 combat missions, including 70 during a full-scale invasion to destroy the enemy," the statement said.

In August 2022, Kyryliuk was awarded the Order "For Courage" of the third class for personal courage and selfless actions in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath.

