Adjuster of rocket attacks on city will be tried in Dnipro. PHOTOS

From August to September 2022, a local resident recorded and transmitted information about the deployment of the armed forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, from August to September 2022, the man, having an anti-Ukrainian position, recorded and transmitted information about the number, locations of deployment and movement of units, military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, placement of roadblocks, and air defense equipment.

He also informed the enemy about the location of critical infrastructure facilities, main road and transport highways, and railway stations on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The informant transmitted the collected data with the GPS coordinates of the objects to representatives of the Russian Federation through the Telegram messenger. The enemy used the information provided by him to launch missile strikes on the specified objects," the message reads.

To fulfill the task of representatives of the Russian Federation, the agent sent a video recording of the launch of the missile by the air defense system and the coordinates of the possible location of the air defense equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a link to Google Maps. In addition, the man wrote detailed information to the enemy about the consequences of rocket attacks on the city.

The accused is currently in custody. At the prosecutor's request, the court seized his property and bank accounts.



