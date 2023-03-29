Ukrainian-made armored car "Varta" withstood close hit by enemy projectile. PHOTOS

A photo of the Varta armored car after an enemy projectile hit it got into the network.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the company "Ukrainian armored vehicles".

The message states: "The Varta armored car with Ukrainian military personnel came under artillery fire near Bakhmut.

As the military said, the car was carrying out an evacuation mission - taking out a sniper group after completing a combat mission to neutralize the enemy's manpower in the city of Bakhmut.

At 4 o'clock in the morning, the enemy launched an artillery strike on the highway near the village of Ivanivske. As a result of a close hit by a projectile, the armored car was damaged by projectile fragments and fire.

However, the armored capsule survived and the driver managed to deliver a group of soldiers to the deployment point alive and unharmed.

Specialists of "Ukrainian armored vehicles" are already waiting for the car to carry out diagnostics and repair.

















