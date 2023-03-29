ENG
Occupants launched air strike on Avdiivka, hit kindergarten with missile - PO. PHOTOS

Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the head of President's Office Andriy Iermak, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russians launched an air strike on the city of Avdiivka. They hit a kindergarten with a missile.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. A high-rise building opposite was damaged," the PO said.

