Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region: occupiers fired from aircraft, S-300 air defense systems, Grad, Uragan anti-aircraft missile defense systems, artillery, mortars. PHOTOS

The enemy hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Novobakhmutivka, Stepanivka, Novokalynove, Solovyovka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 7 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a garage, a power line, a railway track.

"From the air force of the Russian Federation, they bombarded Avdiivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka. They fired at Novokalynovka from Gradiv, Stepanivka and Novobakhmutivka from Uragani. In all cases, private homes and infrastructure were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

Two S-300 rockets were fired at Druzhkivka. The shells hit an apartment building and a railway line. According to preliminary information, people were not injured," the message reads.

The occupiers covered Bakhmut with jet artillery. 2 apartment buildings and a garage were destroyed, civilian residents were injured.

As a result of enemy attacks, there is a dead and wounded person in Chasiv Yar.

