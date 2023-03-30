In Great Britain, Ukrainian military taught Australian instructors how to survive in snowy weather. PHOTOS

In Great Britain, the Ukrainian military taught Australian instructors how to survive and conceal movement in the snow in cold weather.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Operation Kudu" instructors of the 5th Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment of the 1st Brigade of the Land Forces of the Australian Defense Forces during the basic combined military training of recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Great Britain experience the local weather during the training of recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Australian Army soldiers train Ukrainian recruits to attack in practice during the first rotation of Operation Kudu in the UK.

One of the platoon commanders of the 5th Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment said they were teaching recruits basic soldiering skills in the snow.

"As we're all from Australia, it's not exactly the climate we're used to serving in, and the change in environment has made it difficult to demonstrate and teach," he said.

As the Australian soldiers taught the lessons, the changing environment saw the roles of teacher and student reversed, with trainees providing their instructors with tips on surviving the cold weather.

Read more: Ukraine received grant of USD 1.25 billion from US - Ministry of Finance

"Recruits and instructors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are used to snowy conditions and many of whom have seen combat, taught us how to better survive and hide our movement in the snow," he said.

"We are using the lessons learned during the previous rotation, as well as the recent real-world experience of Ukrainian unit commanders, to refine and improve the training."

Australia continues to support the people of Ukraine and provides ongoing support in response to Russia's ongoing violations of international law.

Arriving in the United Kingdom in January 2023, a contingent of up to 70 Australian Defense Force personnel joined partner countries in the UK-led Ukrainian recruit training program.

No military personnel of the Australian Defense Forces will enter Ukraine as part of the Kudu operation, the message states.









