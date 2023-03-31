Day in Donetsk region: occupiers fired at Kramatorsk and Avdiivka, shelling of Kostiantynivka, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders struck the population centers of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"At midnight, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk - 8 private houses were damaged, without casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, air explosions were recorded in the morning over Avdiivka. Also, the city was hit by a tank attack - there is damage, but no one was injured. In the Mariinka district, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka are under fire," the message says.

As a result of enemy shelling in the Horlivka direction, 1 civilian was killed, and 5 people were injured in Bakhmut.

"Kostiantynivka was hit by two artillery shells - 1 person was injured, the state enterprise and the factory building were damaged. Vasyukivka and Rozdolivka were shelled in the Soledar district," the report says.

In the Lysychansk direction, 4 shells hit Zarichne in the Lyman district.

