Consequences of rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Shahed attack on Izium district, five people were injured. PHOTOS

On March 30, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv. On the night of March 31, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium district with UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On March 30, around 10:10 p.m., the Russian military launched missile strikes on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. As a result of shelling, the administrative building of a state institution was damaged: three employees were injured. The condition of the victims is light, all refused hospitalization.

Residential buildings of residents of the district were destroyed. According to preliminary data, the enemy fired at the city with missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

On the night of March 31, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium district with UAVs: there is damage. Two civilian men were injured.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on Kharkiv, attack by Shahed militants on Izium district, shelling of border, - RMA



















