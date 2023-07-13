ENG
Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, airstrike was carried out on Soledar district, - RMA. PHOTO

In the Volnovaha district, Russians fired a rocket at Velyka Novosilka, hitting a lyceum near the school.

In the Vuhledar direction, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Bohoiavlenka are under fire, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, four houses were damaged in Horoste of Kurakhove district. In the morning, there was a massive shelling of Avdiivka and shelling of Solovyove in the Ocheretyne district. Krasnohorivka came under fire, with 5 streets in the area of damage.

"In the Horlivka district, 10 houses and an administrative building were damaged in Toretsk. One house was damaged in the Chasiv Yar district, and another in Kostiantynivka. The day before, Rozdolivka in the Soledar district was hit by an air strike, damaging private houses," the statement said.

See more: During day, occupiers attacked Toretsk, Siversk, and Torske, 4 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Lysychansk direction, 12 houses were damaged in the Zvanivka district: 6 in Zvanivka and 6 in Pereiizne. In the Siversk district, 1 person was injured and 2 houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Torske of the Lyman district.

According to Kyrylenko, Russians wounded 8 residents of the Donetsk region over the past day.

