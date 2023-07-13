In Mariupol, medical system is collapsing, people are queuing to see doctor from 5 o’clock in morning, - city council. PHOTO
The healthcare system in occupied Mariupol has collapsed. People have been queuing to see a doctor since 5am. Some are already offering to buy a place in line to get an appointment
This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, there is a catastrophic shortage of doctors in the city's hospitals. So getting an appointment is a real challenge. There are kilometre-long queues on the street. People come long before the hospital opens. There are even offers to buy a place in the queue in local chat rooms.
"Who is in line to see a therapist? I'll buy a place closer to the beginning. The price is 10 thousand rubles," a Mariupol resident wrote.
"This is the situation everywhere in the city. People also cannot get to the pension fund or other social institutions," the city council noted.
