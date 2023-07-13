ENG
Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: man died, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to shell Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Russian troops attacked the frontline town of Orikhiv. As a result of the attack, an 87-year-old man was wounded, and a 40-year-old resident died from his injuries. Also, a 66-year-old resident of Verkhnyaya Tersa was wounded during shelling from multiple rocket launchers. He was taken to a medical facility," the statement said.

The Russians also hit the territory of the enterprise in Malokaterinivka with Iskander-K. The blast wave and debris partially destroyed the warehouse. Two people were injured and are being provided with the necessary medical care.

