In Sumy region, Armed Forces shot down second enemy drone in day - RMA. PHOTO
Border guards shot down another enemy drone near Bilopillia, Sumy region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration on Thursday, Censor.NET reports.
"Sumy border guards shot down another enemy drone near Bilopillia. We thank our defenders! Together - to Victory!" the statement reads.
